Chants of ‘F**k Joe Biden’ erupt at college football games around the country.

Over the last few days, crowds at college football stadiums have erupted in explicit shouts against Vice President Joe Biden.

During the Texas A&M Aggies’ game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sunday, video of a “f**k Joe Biden” chant was shared online.

The video was shared on Instagram by “the-typical-liberal,” a conservative Grant Godwin-run meme page with over 2.4 million followers.

“F*** Joe Biden!” exclaims the crowd. Texas A&M chants—let this be a new trend at all college football games!” Godwin penned the piece.

According to the Old Row Sports Twitter feed, this was at least the fourth time the slogan had been performed at a college football game in recent days.

On Thursday, September 2, a tiny segment of the crowd sang the identical song at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game against the Citadel Bulldogs, as well as the Virginia Tech game versus UNC the next evening.

While sharing a video of the chant bursting out in Virginia Tech, the Old Row Sports account tweeted, “IT’S NOW A MOVEMENT.”

Another three-second footage from Saturday’s Auburn Tigers game against the Akron Zips captured a little “f**k Joe Biden” chant.

The chanting come as Biden’s support ratings have dropped as a result of his management of the troop pullout from Afghanistan.

Biden was chastised for the evacuation effort in Kabul, particularly after a suicide bombing at the airport that killed over 180 people, including 13 American service members.

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Biden’s popularity rating is currently at 44%, down eight points from May, while his disapproval rating is at 51%, up nine points from the same period.

According to the poll, while 77 percent of Americans support the US leaving Afghanistan, 60 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the situation.

Despite the fact that a lot of American citizens are likely to be left behind, Biden insisted on sticking to an August 31 timeline for all soldiers to leave Kabul.

A separate Emerson College poll revealed that if Trump and Biden were to face off again in the 2024 election, Trump would win by a razor-thin margin.

While answering a series of hypothetical questions. This is a condensed version of the information.