Champagne and Celebrities: It’s Party Time! Space Flight by Sir Richard Branson

British entrepreneur Richard Branson threw himself a party in the desert to celebrate his successful maiden voyage into space. Champagne flowed, attendees cheered, and Grammy-nominated musician Khalid presented a new track.

The eccentric septuagenarian founder of Virgin Galactic arrived before daybreak at Spaceport America in the US state of New Mexico, which he developed in great part on his own initiative.

The sun rose on the contemporary glass front of the skyscraper, which is located in an area with 340 days of good weather per year.

As the space crew hopped into a black SUV and drove to the rocket, which sat at the end of a 3.6-kilometer (2.2-mile) track, a small throng of invited guests cheered. Branson, two pilots, and three other Virgin Galactic personnel were on board.

SpaceX creator Elon Musk, another billionaire with interplanetary ambitions, was also present, though he was not visible to the cameras.

A TikTok singer, a popular television host, and a Canadian astronaut were among those waiting to react on the historic occasion.

The massive carrier plane ascended into the air for nearly 50 minutes after launch. While youngsters raced around, the guests took refuge behind a white tent, eating handed hors d’oeuvres.

They ran back out to see the big event: the spaceship was released from the plane, its engine ignited for a supersonic ascension, and the Earth-bound observers erupted in cheers.

“Welcome to space!” exclaimed the commentator a few minutes later, just as the ship started its descent.

“I was once a child with a dream, staring up to the stars,” Branson said, his visage filling the enormous screen, which was broadcast in from the rocket. He exclaimed to the throng, “Now I’m an adult in a spaceship!”

Khalid took the stage as the ship returned to Earth. Millions of people tuned in to watch him perform his newest song, “New Normal,” which is a nod to future space travel.

Branson came after the landing was completed and the rocket was positioned within a few meters from the stage.

After hugging his family, he ascended the stage to present all of the crew with medals fashioned like wings, representing their new position as astronauts.

Branson then cracked up the bottle of champagne and sprayed it lavishly on himself and his team before drinking it straight from the bottle.

He also announced a competition for space enthusiasts to win two free Virgin Galactic trips and a personal consultation through the website Omaze. Brief News from Washington Newsday.