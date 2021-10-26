CEO of RightForge says his company will host Trump’s social media platform.

Former US President Donald Trump’s new social media network, Truth Social, will be hosted by RightForge, a conservative-friendly internet infrastructure company, according to its CEO Martin Avila.

According to Axios, Avila expects Trump’s new social network to have over 75 million subscribers, and his web hosting company has been “building the infrastructure for that.”

In an interview with Axios published on Tuesday, Avila stated, “That’s why there will be servers everywhere.”

After the January 6 uprising, Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook, but the CEO of RightForge believes the former president should not be silenced.

“We believe you’re not truly interested in living in a free country if you believe the president should be de-platformed,” Avila told Axios.

“And that’s basically what we’re all about: ensuring that America stays faithful to its core values while also keeping the marketplace of ideas open.”

RightForge began creating a global network when Trump was kicked from social media and Amazon shut down the right-wing social network Parler, according to Avila.

Last week, Trump revealed intentions to create Truth Social, his latest attempt to recover online dominance.

The move prompted suspicion that the real estate mogul is preparing to run for president again in 2024.

Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group, in addition to Truth Social and an on-demand video streaming service, “sees prospects” in other major areas ranging from web services to payment processing, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“The increasingly ‘woke’ and politicized ‘entertainment’ programs provided by Big Tech and Big Media entities,” Trump stated of the video streaming service.

He remarked, “We’ve seen a sitting US president effectively silenced by a small oligarchy of tech giants and’mainstream’ media conglomerates.”

“I’m determined to shatter their stranglehold on the American people’s voices — not only for myself and my supporters, but for the entire country!”

Facebook first banned Trump forever on January 7, a day after his supporters attempted to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, but then reduced the ban to two years.

Due to the “potential of additional instigation of violence,” Twitter permanently terminated Trump’s account, which had over 88 million followers at the time.