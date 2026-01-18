Central Banks Rush to Gold as Dollar’s Credibility Erodes

Amid growing geopolitical instability, central banks around the world are increasingly turning to gold, driving the price of the precious metal to new heights of over $4,600 per ounce. This surge comes as nations lose faith in the stability of the US dollar, prompting them to stockpile gold at an unprecedented rate.

The sharp rise in gold prices, now standing at $4,643 per ounce (approximately KES 603,590), marks the highest levels in recorded history. Central banks from Serbia to China are expanding their gold reserves, with the precious metal now comprising more than 25% of global central bank holdings—a significant jump from the 12% seen just a decade ago. This shift is primarily driven by concerns over the increasing weaponization of the dollar, especially through sanctions and tariffs imposed by the United States.

The Role of Geopolitics

“We learned this the hard way,” said the governor of Serbia’s central bank, reflecting a common sentiment among emerging markets that physical gold remains the most secure asset in an increasingly volatile global environment. With the US dollar no longer regarded as a neutral reserve currency, countries are diversifying their reserves to protect themselves from economic fallout tied to American political turmoil. Notably, former US President Donald Trump’s challenges to the Federal Reserve’s independence and his aggressive trade policies have contributed to growing skepticism around the dollar’s future as the cornerstone of global trade.

As central banks hoard more gold, analysts predict that the price of the precious metal could surpass the $5,000 mark later this year. The growing fears about the stability of fiat currencies and the rise of the so-called “Trump Trade” are expected to push prices even higher, creating new challenges for global economic stability.

Kenya’s Dilemma

For countries like Kenya, the rush to gold presents a complex dilemma. While the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) acknowledges the value of gold as a stable asset, acquiring more of it requires scarce foreign exchange reserves. Despite this, the recent stabilization of the Kenyan shilling might increase the pressure on CBK to shift its reserve assets away from the dollar. Such a move would be an attempt to shield Kenya’s economy from the ripple effects of ongoing global uncertainties tied to American political decisions.

As central banks continue to navigate this shifting landscape, gold’s role as a safe haven continues to grow, underscoring the long-term decline in confidence in the US dollar.