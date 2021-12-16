Ceiling fan blades may detach while in use, prompting a recall.

A business is recalling around 77,900 ceiling fans due to the risk of impact injuries. Customers who want their fans replaced should contact the company.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the problem with the recalled devices is that the blades can detach from the fan while in use. There have been 60 reports of the problem so far. While no injuries have been reported, there have been three instances of drywall damage caused by the blades.

The Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans from Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company (HKC) are affected by the recall.

The CPSC explained that these are identical ceiling fans that are only “labeled differently.”

Model numbers 40650 (brushed nickel housing finish) and 40651 (oil-rubbed bronze housing finish) are used on the affected Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay ceiling fans. Model numbers for Honeywell Rio ceiling fans are 50514, 51623, 51624, 50195, and 51030.

Three fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control are all included in the impacted versions, according to the CPSC. From February 2018 through August 2018, they were available for purchase on a variety of websites, including Lowes.com, Amazon.com, and Overstock.com. The CPSC and HKC websites both have images of the recalled ceiling fans. The UPC codes and finishes of each impacted model are also available on the company website.

Customers who have an impacted product should cease using it and contact HKC to confirm whether or not it is part of the recall. The manufacturer has supplied advice on how to locate the model number on the unit as well as the steps to register your fan and receive a replacement. People should photograph the fan and submit information about where it was bought.

Those with more than five impacted fans should contact the 888-232-9895 recall hotline. If you have any questions, you can phone the hotline or send an email to [email protected]