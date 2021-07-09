Cavendish equals Merckx’s record in the Tour de France.

When Mark Cavendish sprinted over the finish line in Carcassonne on Friday, he equaled the all-time count of Tour de France stage victories.

Cavendish won his fourth stage of the 2021 Tour de France, tying Eddy Merckx’s 35-year-old record of Tour de France stage wins.

Cavendish’s career appeared to be in jeopardy in December, when he was without a team, had not won the Tour de France in five years, and was still recovering from a protracted bout with the exhausting Epstein Barr virus.

Due to his admiration for the legendary Belgian Merckx, who also won the Tour de France five times, Cavendish has resolutely refused to publicize the record.

The “Manx Missile,” as he is known, crossed the finish line only a few centimetres ahead of two sprint competitors on Friday, allowing him to celebrate joyously with his teammates.