Cathay Pacific Pilots Face ‘Breaking Point’ Due To Hong Kong Quarantine.

As discontent over Hong Kong’s harsh quarantine policy boils over as crew hunt for rising chances elsewhere, Cathay Pacific has been stung by a wave of pilot resignations in recent weeks.

The withdrawals come as Hong Kong joins Beijing’s zero-Covid closed-border plan, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but isolated internationally.

Hong Kong’s leaders have stated that normalizing travel with China must come before the rest of the world, a strategy that has raised concerns among international corporations in the financial hub that bills itself as “Asia’s World City.”

Four Cathay Pacific pilots who sought anonymity were interviewed by AFP. Each claimed to be aware of more than a dozen coworkers who had resigned in the previous several weeks.

They said that more people were looking for jobs at competitors in regions that had adopted a strategy of learning to live with the virus.

“Things are terrible; resignations are at an all-time high,” said one pilot with more than 20 years of experience who has applied to two competing airlines.

“A lot of guys are on the verge of exploding. It’s incredible that we haven’t had any accidents yet.” Hong Kong has restricted inbound travel for much of the pandemic, requiring up to three weeks of obligatory quarantine.

Pilots are spared in some cases, but they must spend days, if not weeks, shuttling between planes and hotels to avoid triggering quarantine when they return.

Closed loop flights, in which crews choose to spend five weeks in a bubble followed by two weeks at home, are the most extreme example of this.

The quarantine rules, according to the pilots AFP spoke with, have taken a mental toll on both crew and families.

During the epidemic, resentment grew, but it peaked last month when more than 270 people, including 120 crew members and their families, were put into a government quarantine camp after three pilots tested positive on their return from Germany.

When Cathay claimed the trio had abandoned their hotel rooms during their layover, they were sacked.

One cargo pilot said he wanted to resign “within the next six months” and hunt for work in the Middle East and North America now that carriers in those regions are hiring.

“I’ve spent up to 12 days in hotels in utter seclusion,” he claimed. “This has completely drained us.” Cathay won a bailout from Hong Kong’s government as the virus spread, wreaking havoc on worldwide carriers. Many pilots were able to keep their employment, but they were forced to sign new contracts that reduced their income by the same amount. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.