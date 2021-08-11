Cathay Pacific, a Hong Kong carrier, reports a $972 million first-half loss.

Cathay Pacific, a struggling Hong Kong carrier, posted a $972 million financial loss in the first half of 2021, as the pandemic continues to depress travel demand.

While the result is better than the $1.3 billion loss the airline sustained in the same period last year, the airline said the prognosis remained uncertain due to continued disease-fighting efforts.

Chairman Patrick Healy said 2021 will be the airline’s “toughest period” in its 70-year history, but the development of worldwide immunization programs gave the sector some hope.

“Until borders gradually open and travel restrictions are abolished, Covid-19 will continue to have a negative impact on our business,” he said.

Cathay Pacific has been among the worst impacted of the major global airlines, with no domestic market to fall back on.

Last year, in the height of the pandemic, Hong Kong’s government rushed to the rescue with a multibillion-dollar bailout.

Hong Kong has kept coronavirus cases low for the past 18 months by practically closing itself off to the rest of the world, a strategy that has kept people safe but decimated the tourism economy.

Authorities removed some of those restrictions earlier this month, allowing travelers without work visas or residence to visit the city. However, depending on where they came from, they will be required to stay in a hotel for 7 to 21 days.

In the first half of the year, Cathay Pacific carried only 157,000 passengers, down 96% from the same period in 2020. During that time, the firm only made $96 million on passenger flights.

Instead, air cargo keeps the airline afloat, accounting for four-fifths of its income.

By the fourth quarter of this year, Healy said, the company planned to be running at roughly 30% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity.

But a lot will hinge on the lifting of “operational and passenger travel limitations.”

“As governments have emphasized, this will only be achievable once sufficiently high vaccination rates have been attained. The vaccine progress is encouraging, but the rate and timing of recovery are yet unknown,” Healy remarked.

Last year, Cathay Pacific lost a record $2.8 billion. It has reduced its staff through layoffs, early retirements, and the closure of five international pilot crew stations.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Teo, Cathay Pacific’s forecast for the second half of the year appears to be improving.

“It’s not just because of the reopening, but also because of their Europe flights. Brief News from Washington Newsday.