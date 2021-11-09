Cash-strapped Evergrande raises $144 million before the deadline for payment.

Evergrande, a bankrupt property developer, has managed to raise $144 million by selling a stake in an internet company just days before a debt interest payment deadline.

Evergrande sold a 5.7 percent share in HengTen Networks Group for HK$1.12 billion ($144 million) in three separate transactions beginning last Thursday, according to Hong Kong stock exchange documents.

The troubled property developer has until Wednesday to make a $148 million offshore bond coupon payment that it skipped last month.

Investor morale has been hit by a crisis at one of China’s largest property developers, which has rocked the vital real estate market and fueled fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Evergrande has been trying to sell assets to obtain cash after becoming engulfed in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion.

However, according to Bloomberg, some offshore bond holders claim they have not received payments totaling more than $80 million that were due on Saturday.

According to the documents, Evergrande’s share in the internet services provider was decreased from 26.55 percent to 20.82 percent as a result of the HengTen sale.

With a nearly 24 percent stake, Tencent is the largest surviving shareholder.

Evergrande was thrown into disarray last year when Beijing began cracking down on the country’s massive real estate market, a move that sparked rare public outrage and demonstrations from worried homeowners, suppliers, and investors.

Evergrande avoided default twice in October after making delayed interest payments to offshore bond holders.

It recently revealed that between July and October, it delivered over 57,000 houses to buyers in an effort to boost investor confidence.

However, a planned $2.6 billion sale of a $2.6 billion interest in its property unit to a Hong Kong developer fell through last month, sending the company’s stock plunging when it resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following a 17-day suspension.