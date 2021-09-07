Cases of Corporations and Human Rights Violations

On Tuesday, Lafarge, a French construction behemoth, lost a judicial battle to stop charges of participation in crimes against humanity in Syria.

Lafarge is one of several corporations being investigated for crimes against humanity, however most investigations have been dropped in the past.

Here are a few of the most well-known:

During the early years of Syria’s civil conflict, the cement firm is accused of paying jihadist groups such as the Islamic State millions of euros to keep its cement production in northern Syria operational.

Lafarge is also accused of supporting terrorism and breaking an EU embargo by making payments to its Syrian business in 2013 and 2014.

In 2019, Amnesty International called on the International Criminal Court to investigate European gun corporations for possible war crimes under international law.

It sought a probe of high-ranking officials from European firms and governments’ possible cooperation in 26 attacks that killed or maimed civilians.

A long-running inquiry into whether the Swedish oil corporation Lundin was engaged in war crimes perpetrated in Sudan between 1997 and 2003 is being conducted by Sweden’s international prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, the corporation and its partners created the stage for a power struggle that resulted in several crimes.

Prosecutors were given preliminary approval to charge Lundin’s CEO and chairman of the board of directors in 2018.

In 2009, twelve Nigerians living in the United States sued Shell, the Anglo-Dutch petroleum corporation, for allegations of torture and other human rights violations in the Niger delta between 1992 and 1995.

However, the US Supreme Court declared in 2013 that the US could not prosecute firms for human rights crimes committed in other countries.

Pro-democracy protestors pressed French energy company Total this year to “stop subsidizing” the country’s harsh military government.

Total halted cash payments to a joint venture with the army in May.

This was the latest in a long line of Total-related problems in Myanmar.

In 2008, a complaint made by Myanmar refugees against Total, which they accused constituted crimes against humanity by providing logistical and financial support to the regime, was dismissed by a Belgian appeals court.

A case of forced labor against Total had been dropped by French authorities two years prior.

In 2007, France's highest administrative court ruled that it lacked authority to rule on the state train corporation SNCF's role in the deportation of Jews during WWII.