Cars Are Becoming More Prepared For Autonomous Driving, according to this infographic.

In recent years, the percentage of newly registered passenger automobiles produced without options for assisted driving technologies has decreased. According to the Statista Mobility Market Outlook, in 2020, “regular” cars accounted for only 24% of newly registered cars worldwide. The move to self-driving cars has been swift: in 2013, automobiles without assistance systems accounted for 65 percent of all newly registered vehicles.

The classification SAE J3016 by standards creator SAE International divides passenger automobiles into six stages of automation, three of which are represented in the graphic. The capacity to drive autonomously is graded on a scale of 0 to 5. The autonomous driving functions help the drivers at levels 1 and 2. (so-called assisted mode). Levels 4 through 5 of automated driving are not yet accessible on the passenger automobile market, and level 3 is only now starting to see regular manufacturing.

This automated mode’s lowest level is Level 3. Vehicles using level 3 systems can drive autonomously to some extent, with the driver taking control again only on request and with advance notice. Vehicles can drive independently from level 4 onwards without the need for the driver to intervene. The driver can be aided by autonomous driving technologies in levels 1 and 2, but he or she cannot take their eyes off the road. Level 1 allows for either braking or steering assistance. A mix of both is conceivable at level 2, with the automobile being equipped with lane centering and adaptive cruise control capabilities.