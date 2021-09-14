Carr shines in the Raiders’ thrilling OT opener against the Ravens.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime in the NFL season opening for both clubs on Monday night, thanks to Derek Carr’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

The exciting victory in Las Vegas capped the first week of the NFL season in 2021, and it was the Raiders’ first regular-season game at the $1.9 billion state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A near-capacity audience of 61,700 witnessed a thrilling comeback triumph that included a crazy finish in which the Raiders prematurely celebrated their victory before making it official little over three minutes later in overtime.

“I’m glad we won because losing that one would have stung going to sleep tonight,” quarterback Carr said.

With 3:38 remained in the extra session, Carr lofted the ball over the Ravens’ defense to a wide open Jones, who waltzed into the end zone to bring the marathon game to a close.

After winning the coin toss, the Raiders squandered their opening possession of overtime. After Carr connected Bryan Edwards with a 33-yard ball down the sideline that was deemed a touchdown by the officials, they appeared to have won the game and celebrated on the field.

The call was modified following a video review because Edwards’ knee struck the ground before he reached crossed the goal line with the ball in his outstretched palm.

Carr was stopped on a quarterback sneak attempt the next play. A five-yard false start penalty was also assessed to Raiders lineman Alex Leatherwood. Then Anthony Averett deflected Carr’s attempted end-zone pass and intercepted it.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden stated, “I’m really proud of the character they displayed.” “It’s impressive if you can come back and find a way to win against a team like that.”

Carr, who threw for 435 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 34-of-56 passing, said the twists and turns seemed familiar.

Carr stated, “It reminded me of my career so far.” “But the score is all that matters, so I’m delighted we won.”

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens completed 19 of 30 throws for 235 yards and a score, but he also had two turnovers. On 12 carries, he rushed for 86 yards.

Carl Nassib forced a fumble by Jackson, which Darius Philon recovered at the Ravens’ 27-yard line, and the Raiders scored two plays later.