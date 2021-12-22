Carmakers’ Covid woes hit the Czech and Slovak economies.

The Czech and Slovak industries, which are heavily reliant on automobile industry, are poised to suffer a setback this year as the Covid-19 outbreak reduces semiconductor imports from Asia.

After the coronavirus prompted suspensions in 2020, local producers expected a comeback, but their plans were thwarted by sporadic shutdown at semiconductor production centers.

Semiconductors, which are primarily produced in Asia, are an important component in both conventional and electric automobiles.

The scarcity wreaked havoc on the two countries that comprised Czechoslovakia until a peaceful breakup in 1993, and which house a total of seven significant auto facilities.

“Our GDP growth (for 2021) was lowered by 1.1 percentage points due to troubles in the car industry,” Helena Horska, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank in Prague, told AFP.

The Czech National Bank now forecasts 1.9 percent annual GDP growth in 2021, down from 3.5 percent in August.

Slovakia’s central bank has lowered its prediction for GDP growth in 2021 to 3.1 percent for this year, owing to the car industry’s troubles, which were predicted to cut growth by 1.8 percentage points.

In the Czech Republic, car manufacture accounts for 10% of GDP and 26% of industrial output, while in Slovakia, it accounts for 15% and 41%, respectively.

The scarcity of chips, according to Marek Jancak, production chief at Czech-based Skoda Auto, a unit of German behemoth Volkswagen, is “a problem of 2021.”

“It came out of nowhere,” he told AFP. “That’s why the damage is so severe.”

“There were periods when we had to stop production for weeks,” Jancak explained, “and now we’re moving at a slower rate.”

In the first 11 months of this year, the three Czech automobile plants, which also included Hyundai of South Korea and Toyota of Japan, produced 1.02 million vehicles.

As a result, the full-year tally will be significantly lower than the record-breaking 1,427,563 units generated in 2019.

In Slovakia, where Volkswagen, KIA, PSA Peugeot Citroen, and Jaguar Land Rover have factories, the scenario is similar.

“We expected output to rebound beyond a million automobiles early in 2021,” said Jan Pribula, general secretary of the Slovak Automotive Industry Association, after a 10.6% drop in 2020 from the record year 2019.

“However, significant hurdles in 2021 have caused us to reassess our prediction,” he told AFP, adding that he now expects output to be just above 900,000 cars.

“We have vaccines and, more than likely, effective treatment to combat the epidemic,” he added.

However, “finding the medicine to heal a chip and materials supply deficit… is a lengthier and more expensive procedure.”

