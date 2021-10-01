Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive from justice, has named the “dark forces” at Nissan who brought him down.

Carlos Ghosn is willing to reveal names—not to exact vengeance on those who have deceived him, but to clean his own name, he claims. He believes that alleged financial misdeeds had nothing to do with his downfall. Japanese executives were afraid of relinquishing business authority to France, which led to his detention.

Last week, while promoting his new book, “Broken Alliances: Inside the Rise and Fall of a Global Automotive Empire,” the controversial former president of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, now an internationally sought fugitive, spoke to This website from his home in Lebanon. The book recounts his illustrious career–and the “conspiracy” that terminated it on November 19, 2018, when he was apprehended by Japanese authorities.

The then-CEO of Nissan Motor Co. arrived at Nagoya Airport aboard a private plane, as he had done hundreds of times before. He was arrested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Japan on charges of financial mismanagement and underreporting millions of dollars in earnings. His escape from house imprisonment in Tokyo 13 months later, despite 24-hour surveillance, eclipsed the global shock of that occurrence.

Ghosn’s book “Broken Alliances” is the first to delve into detail about the key Nissan executives who, in his opinion, planned his downfall. Former Nissan Vice President and Chief Internal Audit and Global Compliance Officer Christina Murray spent hours digging up information on Ghosn from his closest aides and coworkers, according to Ghosn. He also accuses current Hyundai Motor Company Global Chief Operating Officer José Muoz (then Nissan Motor Corp.’s Chief Performance Officer and Chairman of Nissan North America) of conspiring to depose him, as well as linking Hitoshi Kawaguchi, a now-retired 43-year Nissan executive, to the deposition.

According to him, the executives collaborated with the Japanese authorities to concoct a cause to detain him. “I believe the scheme was orchestrated by certain… what I refer to as the ‘old boys,’ or people who stayed with the firm and were nostalgic for a time when it was struggling before 1999,” Ghosn adds.

Ghosn states that he was instructed by two attorneys during his stay in prison. The first pushed him to speak up about what was going on, which seemed to enrage the prosecutor’s office and the judge. Following that, This is a condensed version of the information.