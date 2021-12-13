Cargo ships collide south of Sweden, leaving two people missing.

Officials reported two seamen were missing after a Danish cargo ship capsized after colliding with a British vessel near Sweden’s southern coast on Monday.

Following the early morning disaster involving two cargo ships between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, nine boats and a rescue helicopter probed the icy seas, according to the Swedish Maritime Administration’s media spokesman.

“One of the ships capsized and is upside down,” Carl-Johan Linde said, adding that two people were missing from that ship.

The maritime authority called off the “at sea” search for the missing servicemen about 10:30 a.m. The Danish coastguard was pulling the capsized ship closer to shore so that divers could search it.

“We will dive as though this were a lifesaving operation,” Swedish Rescue Service spokeswoman Angelica Anbring told AFP, adding that they hoped to uncover an air pocket or something similar.

According to Linde, the Scot Carrier was traveling to the Swedish island of Gotland, while the Danish flagged Karin Hoej was sailing to Denmark.

“The Scot Carrier sent out a smaller boat to hunt for people, and they heard shouts from the ocean, but they couldn’t find anyone,” said Jonas Franzen, communications director for the Swedish Maritime Administration, to AFP.

The Swedish Sea Rescue Society spokeswoman, Emma Valhem, declined to speculate on the possibilities of recovering the seamen alive.

The “situation is severe, already from the outset,” she warned, with water temperatures about four degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this time of year.

According to Soren Hoj, manager of the Danish shipping business that operates the vessel, there were two members in the crew who were suspected to be the ones missing, according to AFP.

Oil and other hazardous items were also being prevented from being dumped into the lake.

In a statement, Sweden’s coastguard stated, “There is currently no continuous oil spill.”

Prosecutors have initiated a probe into “gross carelessness in marine traffic,” according to the report.

All ships entering the Baltic Sea from the Atlantic must travel via the strait between Sweden and Denmark, which sees a lot of activity around Sweden’s southern coast.