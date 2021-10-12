Cargo from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran will be rejected by India’s largest port operator.

Following the arrest of nearly three tonnes of heroin, India’s major port operator has announced that it will no longer take goods from Afghanistan, Iran, or Pakistan beginning next month.

From November 15, Adani Ports, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, would apply its “trade advisory” to all ports it operates, including third-party terminals.

It did not specify a justification for the decision, but it came after the seizure of over three tonnes (6,600 pounds) of heroin from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat state off India’s western coast last month.

The shipment, which authorities say originated in Afghanistan, was believed to be worth $2.65 billion, making it one of the country’s largest ever.

In a deep-sea narcotics bust off the Gujarat coast in September, Indian authorities recovered heroin worth more than $20 million and apprehended six Iranian men.

Adani Ports has responded to the seizures by claiming that it lacked the authority to inspect the millions of tonnes of goods that travel through its ports.

Mundra port, India’s most important economic and logistics hub, processed 144.4 million tons of cargo last year and is home to the country’s largest coal import facility.

Despite massive US attempts to suppress the drug trade, Afghanistan produces the great majority of the world’s opium and heroin.

Major smuggling routes and markets for Afghan drugs are Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and China.