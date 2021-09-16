Cardinals who deny vaccines are chastised by the Pope.

In an apparent dig at his primary opponent, who just got Covid-19, Pope Francis spoke out on Wednesday against “denier” cardinals who refuse to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“There are a few denialists in the College of Cardinals. As he returned from a trip to Slovakia, the pontiff told reporters that one of them, the poor man, had contracted the illness.

The 84-year-old didn’t name the man, but conservative US Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Francis’ most outspoken detractors in the Catholic Church, was recently hospitalized to a hospital in the United States with Covid-19.

“Everyone is vaccinated, with the exception of a small group,” the pope declared in the Vatican’s heart.

During a press conference onboard the papal jet, he added, “We are examining ways to help them.”

The Pope is an outspoken supporter of coronavirus vaccines and has already expressed his confusion about people who refuse to get them.

“It’s a little surprising since humanity has a long history of friendship with vaccines,” Francis remarked, citing the immunizations that have protected children from diseases like measles and polio for decades.

He urged, “We should clarify things and speak gently,” while admitting that the discussions over the various anti-coronavirus vaccines could cause doubt or panic.

On his way to Slovakia on Sunday, Pope Francis stopped in Budapest for a private meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He disagrees with the populist leader’s harsh attitude on migration, but the two did not speak about it on Wednesday.

The majority of the talking during the three-way meeting was done by Hungarian President Janos Ader, according to the pope, and they concentrated on environment as well as Hungary’s assistance for couples seeking to have children.

Orban, who has claimed that Europe is under siege by a Muslim “invasion,” stated on Facebook that he had implored the Pope not to “let Christian Hungary perish” during their meeting.

During his press conference, Pope Francis reiterated his call on Europe to return to its founding principles of solidarity, warning of the danger of it becoming “simply a management office.” And that’s not a good thing.”