Captain Kirk is expected to be on board Blue Origin’s next flight, according to TMZ.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space business, announced plans for its next mission on Monday, and the news and entertainment website TMZ speculated that it would feature a celebrity astronaut – William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on “Star Trek.”

According to TMZ, Shatner, who is 90 years old, will be on the October 12 mission, making him the oldest person ever to travel to space.

Blue Origin confirmed the names of two of the four-person crew, but did not confirm whether or not Shatner will be on board.

Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, would be on board, and the names of the two additional astronauts would be disclosed “in the coming days,” according to the statement.

Blue Origin announced that the New Shepard rocket would launch on October 12 at 8:30 a.m. Central (1330 a.m. GMT) from the company’s launch pad in west Texas.

On July 20, Bezos, the world’s richest man, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and paying client Oliver Daemen took the first crewed flight of Blue Origin.

Funk, 82, and Daemen, 18, were the world’s oldest and youngest astronauts, respectively.

They traveled past the Karman line — the internationally acknowledged threshold marking the beginning of space – and back to Earth in ten minutes.

The flight on October 12 will be a carbon copy of that journey.

The impending flight, according to Blue Origin, will be the “realization of my biggest boyhood fantasy.”

The journey, according to De Vries, a vice chair at Dassault Systemes, which acquired Medidata in 2019, is “really a dream come true.”

Blue Origin’s first crewed mission comes just days after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson crossed the final frontier on July 11, barely defeating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in their billionaire space race.