Capita’s Pensions Mismanagement Strands Retirees, Leaving Thousands in Financial Distress

Thousands of retirees in the UK are facing significant financial uncertainty after Capita’s botched takeover of the Civil Service Pension Scheme. Since December 1, 2025, when the outsourcing giant assumed control of the £239 million contract from MyCSP, widespread delays and administrative failures have left pensioners without expected payments, causing mounting anxiety and hardship.

Steve Duell, 65, from Hull, is one of many affected. Having retired on January 1, 2026, after a 40-year career at the Land Registry, he expected to receive a lump sum to cover car loans, mortgage payments, and home improvement costs. Instead, he has spent nearly 15 hours on hold with Capita, with no information about his retirement benefits. “We’ve got no money, and we’ve got lots of financial commitments,” Duell explained to the BBC. “I’m struggling to get by, and the stress is unbearable.”

Massive Backlog and Technical Failures Plague System

Duell’s case is far from unique. Paul McKenna, 59, a retired HMRC worker, has also been left in limbo. After retiring early due to health reasons, he hoped his lump sum would help him pay off his mortgage, but as of late January 2026, he has yet to receive it. “The worry has been affecting my sleep. I’ve been told that my case is with the ‘resolutions team’ after being given conflicting information,” McKenna said.

Capita’s promised improvements, including an online portal for pension projections, have not materialized as expected. The company initially anticipated a backlog of 37,000 cases but found 86,000 awaiting resolution—more than double the estimated number. In response, Capita has increased its workforce by 50%, hiring more than 500 employees to address the backlog. Since the takeover, the company has reportedly made £763 million in payments, but these efforts have not been enough to alleviate the delays for many pensioners.

“We are working tirelessly to clear the backlog and resolve member queries as quickly as possible,” a Capita spokesperson stated, emphasizing the company’s commitment to prioritizing cases involving financial hardship, imminent retirement, or bereavement.

The Cabinet Office, which oversees the pension scheme, has faced criticism for its handling of the transition. Minister Anna Turley admitted on January 13 that Capita had not yet provided data on the number of pensioners affected by delayed payments, and the government’s response has been called insufficient. “We are working closely with Capita to resolve these issues,” Turley said, adding that additional support and staffing were being provided.

Unions representing civil servants have strongly criticized the situation, calling it a “real scandal.” Prospect, the union for specialist civil servants, has supported numerous members affected by the delays. “This is a completely unacceptable situation. People who dedicated their careers to public service are now unable to pay their mortgages,” said Steve Thomas, deputy general secretary of Prospect.

The Prison Officers’ Association (POA) and the PCS union have echoed these concerns, demanding clear timelines for resolving the backlog and guarantees that urgent cases will be prioritized. PCS has even called for the pension scheme to be returned to direct ministerial control, arguing that the civil service should manage the system to ensure proper resourcing and timely payments.

Capita maintains that the scale of the backlog left by MyCSP was far greater than expected. MyCSP, however, insists that it completed a full handover and met service levels during its tenure. Despite these differing accounts, the situation has left many pensioners struggling with financial hardship, some resorting to borrowing, applying for Universal Credit, or falling behind on bills.

The ongoing crisis has prompted Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to warn that Capita was not ready for the takeover. Committee chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown expressed frustration with the situation, emphasizing the importance of a seamless transition for retirees who have relied on the pension scheme throughout their careers.

As pressure mounts from unions, Parliament, and affected pensioners, the government faces growing calls not only for immediate action but for long-term reforms to prevent such a debacle from happening again. For now, the retirees who dedicated their lives to public service are left in a state of uncertainty, waiting for the system they once trusted to deliver what they are owed.