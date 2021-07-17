Cannes Turns Down Its ‘Queer Palm’ Award

The “Queer Palm” prize honoring LGBTQ films at Cannes has been won by big-name Hollywood directors and is headed by one of France’s greatest comic actors, but it still has no formal presence at the world’s top film festival.

Other major film festivals already have awards for films with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer material, such as Berlin, which has given out its “Teddy Award” since 1987 and made it part of its official program.

Not so at Cannes, where the festival’s leadership will not even allow the ten-year-old “Queer Palm” to open up business in the Palais du Festival’s main edifice.

This year’s “Queer Palm” jury is led by actor and director Nicolas Maury, who told AFP, “We’re not ugly ducklings.”

“It’s a central reward that doesn’t deserve to be sidelined,” Maury, one of the stars of the successful Netflix program “Call My Agent,” added. It would be a nice idea if it were included in the official ceremony.”

The award, which was founded in 2010 and is self-funded, is intended at “courageous films that feature openness and humanity” in which people who are frequently discriminated against “are finally acknowledged and listened to,” according to Maury.

On Friday, the jury awarded this year’s “Queer Palm” to Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide,” which is also vying for the Palme d’Or in the Cannes main competition.

During the violent clashes between “Yellow Vest” demonstrators and police that turned the capital’s fashionable neighborhoods into virtual war zones throughout 2018 and 2019, the film depicts happenings at a Paris hospital.

The main male character in the film is shot in the leg by police, taken to the hospital, and meets a same-sex couple who are having relationship problems.

The confrontation between the provincial “prole” and the creative Parisian couple – which is based on Corsini’s own relationship – is tense at first. However, it eventually transforms into a level of mutual understanding.

The filmmaker explained, “What I really wanted to accomplish was depict the narrative of a 50-something couple of ladies who have come to terms with themselves as they are.”

“Homosexuality is both a subject and a non-theme in the film, because it is both integral and avoids prejudice. It feels great to be recognized for that.”

Corsini, 65, has earned a name for herself as a quiet but forceful voice for women’s liberation, tackling topics such as homosexuality, sexism, and gender in her three decades of filming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.