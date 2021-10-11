Canned Roast Beef Sold Nationwide Has Been Recalled Due to ‘Unsafe Lead Levels.’

After learning that some of its canned roast beef with gravy may contain “unsafe levels of lead,” a business is recalling 525,717 pounds of the product.

Products sold under a variety of brand names are included in the recall.

The problem was detected during normal surveillance sampling by a state partner, according to the recall advisory from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The contamination, according to Crider Foods and the FSIS, was caused by a spice blend from a “outside source.” Hargis House Roast Beef and Gravy, Clover Valley Fully Cooked Roast Beef with Gravy, Kroger Roast Beef with Gravy, Hostess Roast Beef with Gravy, Laura Lynn Roast Beef with Gravy, ARMOUR Roast Beef with Gravy, and Harvest Creek Roast Beef with Gravy are among the 12-ounce cans that have been recalled.

The “best purchase” dates for affected products are 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023, and the establishment number “EST. 31812” is printed on the cans. According to the FSIS, these items were distributed across the country. Here are some photos of their labels.

The presence of lead in the environment can cause lead to appear in food, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Contamination could occur, for example, if the plants used to grow fruits and vegetables have absorbed lead from the soil, or if the water used during the production process has been contaminated by lead-tainted plumbing.

Despite the fact that lead levels in food have “dramatically declined” from the 1970s to the 1990s, low levels of the heavy metal can still be discovered in some foods due to its “continued presence” in the environment, according to the FDA.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are “no known’safe’ blood lead concentration” limits, and young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning since they absorb four to five times as much ingested lead than adults do “from a given source.”

“Even modest levels of lead exposure can cause long-term harm, especially in youngsters. The most serious danger is to brain development, which can result in irreversible damage “According to the Mayo Clinic, “Higher doses can harm both children and adults’ kidneys and nervous systems. Seizures, unconsciousness, and death have all been linked to high levels of lead.” As of the date of the recall notification, the company had not received any confirmed reports of adverse effects due to consuming the recalled items. Those who may have purchased the items, however, are cautioned not to ingest them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.