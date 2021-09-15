Cannabis’s status as a prohibited substance will be reviewed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In the aftermath of US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s positive test, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Tuesday that it will reassess the position of cannabis on its banned drugs list.

Following a meeting of WADA’s executive committee in Istanbul, the global anti-doping agency said that a scientific study of cannabis would be done next year, however the drug would remain illegal until 2022.

“Following requests from a number of stakeholders, the (executive committee) endorsed the List Expert Advisory Group’s decision to launch a scientific review of the status of cannabis in 2022,” according to a statement from WADA.

“Cannabis is illegal in competition right now, and it will be until 2022.”

Following a string of blazing 100m performances earlier in the season, US sprinter Richardson was supposed to be one of the stars of the Tokyo Games last month.

The 21-year-old, however, has been ruled out of the Games after receiving a 30-day suspension following a positive marijuana test after winning the 100m in the US Olympic trials in Eugene in June.

Her case sparked a debate about whether marijuana should remain on WADA’s forbidden list, with celebrities and fellow athletes criticizing the restriction as archaic and unneeded.

Sebastian Coe, the president of the International Olympic Committee, is among those who have welcomed calls for a cannabis review.

During the Olympics in July, Coe observed, “It’s not an unreasonable moment to have a review.” “It’s reasonable — nothing is fixed. You adjust and reassess on a regular basis.”