Cannabis News: Washington, DC Is Blocking Cannabis Freedom.

Dominique Easley originally turned to cannabis to help him kick an opiate addiction he had developed as a result of many football injuries he sustained during his collegiate and pro football careers.

Medical cannabis, which is legal in California, helped Easley sleep and gave him a road to start self-healing, as he recounts. Cannabis has also aided his younger sister in her prolonged battle with fibromyalgia.

Jordan Reed, Easley’s college teammate who went on to win all-pro honors in the NFL, was never an opiate user. Following many concussions and a second foot surgery, he began looking into cannabis.