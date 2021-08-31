Candyman, a slasher film, has topped the box office in North America.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, Universal’s slasher flick “Candyman” topped North American box office in its first weekend with a $22 million haul roughly equal to its production budget.

Analysts claimed the three-day total exceeded expectations for an R-rated film launching in the Covid-19 era – despite Hurricane Ida’s impact on attendance in some southern regions.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the picture, scripted by Jordan Peele and featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a bloody lead role, had a $25 million budget.

The previous week’s box office champion, 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi comedy “Free Guy,” fell to second place with $13.2 million. Ryan Reynolds plays an Everyman bank teller who discovers he is a character in a massive video game in this family-friendly drama.

At $6.7 million, the Paramount animated “Paw Patrol: The Movie” came in third, down one spot. It tells the narrative of a youngster named Ryder and the brave pups who help him free Adventure City from an evil mayor, and is based on a famous children’s television show.

Disney’s family adventure film “Jungle Cruise” came in fourth place with $5 million, increasing its North American total to little over $100 million. The film is also available on Disney Plus, the studio’s streaming service.

With $2.9 million, Sony’s horror sequel “Don’t Breathe 2” came in fifth.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Respect” ($2.2 million) is a film on respect.

“The Suicide Squad” ($2 million) is a film about a group of people who commit suicide.

“The Protege” is a film with a budget of $1.6 million.

“The Night House” ($1.2 million) is a film that is based on a true story.

“Old” is worth $840,000.