Candles sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled due to fire and laceration hazards.

The concern with Northern Lights’ Alaura brand Two-Tone Jar Candles is that they can “shatter, split, or break apart” while burning, creating fire and laceration hazards, according to a statement on the CPSC website.

Northern Lights has received 138 reports of items shattering, cracking, or breaking apart. Three laceration injuries have been reported.

From August to September, the candles were available in two scents (Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti) and were sold at Costco Wholesale warehouses around the country as well as on the company’s website. The CPSC and the company websites both have photos of the recalled candles.

Those who may have purchased the candles should cease using them “immediately” and return them to any Costco warehouse for a refund.

Those who are unable to return the item to Costco can contact Northern Lights by email if they have any questions about the recall or would like instructions on how to cut the wicks on each candle “at the wax surface level” so that it can no longer be re-lit.

Those who are unable to return the item to Costco can contact Northern Lights by email if they have any questions about the recall or would like instructions on how to cut the wicks on each candle "at the wax surface level" so that it can no longer be re-lit.

"From 2015 to 2019, fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated 7,400 house structure fires caused by candles per year," according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). "On a yearly average, these fires resulted in 90 deaths, 670 injuries, and $291 million in direct property damage." According to a CPSC study, 85 percent of candle fires can be avoided if users simply follow the three safety rules of never leaving a candle unattended, never burning a candle on or near anything that can catch fire, and keeping candles out of the reach of children and pets.