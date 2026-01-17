Canadian Legal Challenges Intensify Pressure on Ticketmaster and Live Nation

Canada’s live entertainment industry is facing a potential upheaval after a national consumer advocacy group launched an unprecedented bid to dismantle the country’s dominant ticketing structure. On January 14, 2026, the Consumers Council of Canada (CCC) applied to the Canadian Competition Tribunal for permission to bring a case that could ultimately force the separation of Ticketmaster from its parent company, Live Nation, while also seeking compensation for consumers, artists, and venues.

The application marks a sharp escalation in long-running complaints over ticket prices and fees, and arrives amid growing public frustration over the cost of attending concerts. The CCC argues that Live Nation’s vertically integrated control over promotion, venues, and ticketing has allowed it to impose restrictive contracts that limit competition and inflate costs.

A first test of new competition powers

The CCC’s move is notable because it relies on recent amendments to the Canadian Competition Act, which now allow consumer groups—not just business rivals or the Competition Bureau itself—to bring cases alleging anti-competitive conduct. If the tribunal grants leave, it would be the first time a consumer-led organization has sought such a sweeping remedy, including the forced divestiture of Ticketmaster from Live Nation.

According to the filing, Live Nation is accused of pressuring artists and venues into accepting exclusive promotion, ticketing, and so-called “radius clauses.” Critics say these terms discourage alternatives by threatening artists or venues that refuse them with loss of access to Live Nation’s extensive touring network and venue portfolio.

Don Mercer, president of the CCC and a former deputy commissioner of the Competition Bureau, said the affordability of live music has eroded dramatically. He argued that concerts, once within reach for many Canadians, have increasingly become luxury purchases, adding that consumers are no longer willing to accept the current system.

Beyond structural changes, the CCC is also seeking to void restrictive contracts and secure what it describes as “substantial compensation” for those harmed by what it alleges is monopolistic behaviour.

Class actions and cross-border scrutiny

The tribunal application follows closely on the heels of a major court decision in Quebec. On January 7, 2026, Quebec Superior Court Justice Eleni Yiannakis authorized a class action against Ticketmaster to proceed to trial. The lawsuit, originally filed in August 2024 by a Montreal law firm and led by immigration lawyer Felipe Morales, challenges Ticketmaster’s pricing practices under Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act and Civil Code.

The Quebec case alleges that service fees are excessive and disconnected from the actual cost of services provided, noting that fees often rise in proportion to ticket prices rather than remaining fixed. The claim suggests that thousands of consumers may have been affected, reinforcing the scale of potential damages.

Ticketmaster has rejected these accusations, stating that its portion of service fees generally accounts for about 5 to 7 percent of a ticket’s total price. The company says it has shown all-in pricing in Canada since 2018 and maintains that fees help cover staffing, anti-fraud systems, and other operational costs, with revenue shared between Ticketmaster and venues.

Legal pressure is not limited to Canada. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission and seven states filed a lawsuit in September 2025 accusing Live Nation and Ticketmaster of illegal resale practices and tacit coordination with resellers. That case was dismissed earlier this month, with Ticketmaster calling it an overreach, but it has added to broader international scrutiny of the company.

Critics of the Live Nation–Ticketmaster merger, completed in 2010, argue that the combined entity wields outsized influence as a gatekeeper for live events. Supporters of the CCC’s case say separating ticketing from promotion and venue ownership could open the door for rival platforms to compete for major arena and stadium contracts.

Others remain skeptical. Some industry observers point out that artists and their management ultimately set ticket prices, not Ticketmaster, and warn that breaking up the company may not translate into cheaper concerts. There are also concerns that introducing multiple ticketing providers could complicate logistics, increase operational costs, and create confusion for fans.

For now, little changes for concertgoers. Ticketmaster continues to sell tickets, set service fees, and manage transfers under existing agreements. But if the Competition Tribunal allows the CCC’s case to move forward, Canada could be headed for a lengthy legal battle involving discovery, expert testimony, and possible appeals.

As the Quebec class action advances and the tribunal weighs the CCC’s application, promoters, venues, and rival ticketing firms are watching closely. The outcome could reshape how live events are sold in Canada, with fans hoping the result brings clearer pricing, fairer fees, and a better chance to see their favourite artists without stretching their budgets.