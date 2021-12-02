Canadian envoys accuse Ottawa of ignoring the ‘Havana Syndrome.’

They complained of strong headaches, eye problems, and nausea after being posted to Cuba; over 20 Canadian diplomats allege their country failed them, and others claim they are still suffering from the strange “Havana Syndrome” to this day.

Officially, the Canadian government recognizes 14 cases of the unexplained illness, the most recent of which occurred in December 2018.

However, the ill diplomats, who are suing the Canadian government for taking too long to evacuate and treat them, claim the number is closer to 30 and climbing.

According to AFP, Paul Miller, a Toronto lawyer representing 18 Canadian ambassadors seeking more than CAN$28 million in damages and interest, is still receiving calls from purported victims.

He said, “We have some fairly recent cases, from 2021.”

According to a source close to the matter, there have been two instances this year of ambassadors being compelled to leave their tours of duty in Havana sooner than planned due to symptoms.

Cases of the mysterious ailment termed “Havana Syndrome” in the media first appeared in Cuba in 2016, yet unsolved.

Diplomats from the United States and Canada began complaining of migraines, vertigo, and nausea after hearing unusually high-pitched sounds around the outset of their symptoms.

Brain lesions were discovered in some of the patients.

Diplomats in China, Germany, Australia, Russia, Australia, and even Washington reported cases afterwards.

A former Canadian diplomat who spent four years in Cuba described waking up with vertigo and “severe nose bleeds” one morning in 2017.

On the condition of anonymity, she told AFP, “I hadn’t experienced a nose bleed since I was a child.”

Her symptoms deteriorated, and she “realized I couldn’t continue working at that time,” she added. “So that’s when I left.”

Another stated she began “feeling unusual vibrations in my ears around the same hour every night” mere weeks after arriving in Havana in 2017, and that her formerly flawless eyesight had deteriorated.

“I’ve never used glasses, never had any vision difficulties,” she explained. “But since Cuba, I’ve had to wear green-tinted glasses as often as possible, and even then, my eyes are hazy at times.”

Several theories have been proposed to explain the symptoms, ranging from electronic weapons used by a US adversary like as Russia to stress-induced hysteria to pesticide effects.

