Canada Remembers the Atrocities Committed Against Indigenous Peoples.

Following the devastating discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools, Canadians mourned a century of atrocities against indigenous peoples on Thursday in the first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“Today is a day for reflection. It’s a day to remember. It’s a day for mourning. It is a day of remembrance. “Today is a day for tears,” Algonquin elder Claudette Commanda told a crowd of thousands at a ceremony in front of parliament.

In addition, marches and gatherings were held in locations across Canada.

Since 2013, the day has been known as Orange Shirt Day to raise awareness of what a truth and reconciliation commission called the “cultural genocide” of Canada’s indigenous peoples.

It was inspired by Phyllis Webstad, a former student who recalled being stripped of her clothes, including a new orange blouse provided by her grandmother, on her first day of residential schooling when she was six years old.

Following the discovery of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at previous indigenous residential schools, the government raised it to a national holiday this year.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “The tragic discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across the country has reminded us of not only the impacts of colonialism and the harsh realities of our collective past, but also the work that is paramount to advancing reconciliation in Canada.”

On the eve of this day, he said Canadians must remember the country’s indigenous peoples’ “awful injustices.”

“There can be no truth, there can be no healing unless we recognize as a country that each of our stories is all of our stories,” he declared in front of an orange-lit parliament.

Messages of support poured in on Thursday, including one from Queen Elizabeth II, who said she joins Canadians in reflecting “on the painful history that Indigenous peoples in Canada have endured in residential schools, and on the work that remains to heal and continue to build an inclusive society.”

Approximately 150,000 First Nations, Metis, and Inuit children were forcefully enrolled in schools across Canada from the late 1800s until the 1990s.

Students were physically and sexually assaulted by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language, and they were secluded from their families for months or years.

Thousands of people are thought to have died as a result of sickness, hunger, or neglect. Many more people grew disconnected or alienated as a result of their experiences.

