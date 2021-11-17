Canada dispatches troops to the Pacific Coast, which has been wrecked by flooding.

The government of Canada announced Wednesday that the military will be dispatched to assist with the evacuation and support of towns affected by “severe flooding” caused by record rains along the Pacific coast.

Rains in British Columbia this week caught automobiles in mudslides, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing, displacing thousands of others and cutting off Vancouver and its port.

“We have approved the deployment of @CanadianForces air support personnel to assist with evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes, and safeguard residents against floods and landslides in response to significant flooding across Southern BC,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated on Twitter.

The military was still working out the logistics of the deployment, according to an AFP official.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the rains produced “historical and catastrophic flooding that has disturbed the lives and taken the lives of people across B.C.” ahead of a meeting with his US and Mexican counterparts in Washington.

“We’ll be there for the cleanup and rebuilding following the consequences of these catastrophic weather disasters,” he assured federal assistance.

By Tuesday afternoon, the severe rains had stopped. A total of 300 motorists have been evacuated to safety after being stuck on highways by mudslides, and a dozen evacuation orders have been revoked.

Meanwhile, police confirmed late Tuesday that a woman’s body had been recovered from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Vancouver, and that they are continuing their search for more probable casualties.

As the first snow flurries of the season began to fall, television images showed numerous villages east of Vancouver blanketed in mud and partially flooded, with residents scrambling for food, heat, and water.

A big fire broke out at an RV dealership in the flooded Sumas Prairie on the outskirts of Vancouver, as farmers tried to retrieve cattle from the water.

After the city of 162,000 warned that a pump station was at risk of being overwhelmed due to the Nooksack River carrying a surge of water north from the United States, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and emergency officials told a news conference that nearly 200 people had been airlifted to safety overnight.

The majority of the land was formed in the 1920s when Sumas Lake was drained.

“It was never built or constructed to take in water from another country,” Braun added.

Meanwhile, some highways are still closed. As a result, automobiles traveling to or from Vancouver must go south into the United States before returning north into Canada.

