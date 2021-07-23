Can Facebook’s $1 billion bet help it reclaim its swagger?

When Facebook announced a $1 billion plan to pay content creators like him, Kenyan TikTok comedian Mark Mwas was fascinated, as were internet personalities all across the world.

However, the 25-year-old, whose fan base grew to 160,000 during the pandemic as entertainment-starved Kenyans rushed to the app, is skeptical that his fans will follow him to the older social network.

Mwas, who uses a combination of Swahili, English, and Sheng slang to post plays about campus life, said, “Facebook is really old-fashioned in our market.”

In an email to AFP, he said, “Like, Mom is on Facebook and has no idea what TikTok is.” “My programming caters to millennials who prefer to consume content on other platforms.”

Facebook announced last week that it will pay $1 billion to the writers of popular posts, ranging from fashionistas to comedians and video gamers, until 2022.

It’s the clearest indication yet that the social media behemoth understands the strategic importance of the “creative economy.”

YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat have been fighting a losing struggle to attract celebrities with large followings who can generate significant advertising money.

Snapchat began paying $1 million per day to top producers in November of last year, however the payments have since tapered off. Since 2007, popular YouTubers have gotten a cut of the site’s billions in ad income.

Facebook has been a little slower to catch on. While the platform started paying well-known video creators in 2017, most vloggers have found YouTube to be significantly more profitable.

In the meanwhile, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has launched the careers of a slew of food bloggers and fashion influencers, but it wasn’t until last year that the platform began sharing its advertising revenue directly with them.

The majority of Insta-celebrities’ revenues have traditionally derived from product endorsement arrangements arranged directly with brands.

It’s hardly surprising, according to Joe Gagliese, co-founder of international influencer firm Viral Nation, that Facebook’s efforts have lagged behind those of competitors.

By the time the phenomenon of full-time internet celebrities evolved towards the end of the decade, Facebook had already built a highly profitable advertising business. According to Gagliese, courting influencers was not critical to the company’s “core business.”

However, as producers have moved on, their primarily young audiences have followed, adding to a perception among Gen Z that Facebook has become an irredeemably uncool website where their parents hang out.

The age of Facebook's user base is undeniable. According to the Digital 2021 research from media, the share of over-65s has increased by almost a quarter in the last year, nearly doubling the average.