Can China’s New Regulatory Drive Actually Boost Emerging Markets? Global Economy: Can China’s New Regulatory Drive Actually Boost Emerging Markets?

Can China's New Regulatory Drive Actually Boost Emerging Markets?

Global investors are questioning if China’s new rules, which strengthen the government’s management of its largest enterprises, would assist other emerging nations. This comes as the Chinese government has continued to scare markets with regulatory crackdowns aimed at the country’s digital behemoths in recent weeks.

According to Reuters, up to half a trillion dollars in market value was wiped away in just a week on Hong Kong and mainland China exchanges. Other economic sectors, such as construction and cryptocurrencies, have also been targeted by Beijing, with warnings and court judgements issued against actors in both fields.

The Chinese yuan has lost some of its value as a result of this flurry of regulatory action since the global outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020. This new campaign appears to follow President Xi Jinping’s desire to prioritize “common prosperity” above the “excessive income” of a wealthy few.

Some market participants are less enthusiastic about investing in China as a result of this, while others see it as an opportunity to explore new choices. They are particularly interested in areas where commodity prices are expected to grow in order to support a global economic recovery, which would include China’s.

While the COVID-19-induced recession demonstrated how China’s economic disruption might affect global markets, Beijing’s latest initiatives do not appear to offer the same risk.

In a research note quoted by Barron’s, Caesar Massry, a managing director for emerging markets at Goldman Sachs, warned that any spillover will be limited as long as risk is limited to domestic rules rather than wider market concerns.

Bank of America strategist Jure Jeric also believes that if Chinese equities “cough” in response to unanticipated regulatory changes, developing markets might benefit.

The diversity of perspectives on the repercussions of China’s new policies, Reshma Kapadia wrote in Barron’s on Monday, could reflect the difficulty of combining emerging markets into one bloc. She believes that now is a good time to reconsider how investors access emerging markets, particularly through EM indexes that are still strongly exposed to Chinese markets.