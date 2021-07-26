Can Blockchain Solutions Take the Place of Traditional Banking?

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have become mainstream innovations in recent months. As a result, even financial institutions and corporations who previously dismissed it as a ruse are now adopting it. Many people are wondering if blockchain will ever be able to replace the old banking system as a result of its rising use and popularity.

While it is impossible to provide a definitive response, there are strong indications that it will occur in the future. Some governments are already looking to officially integrate bitcoin into their financial systems. El Salvador and Panama are at the top of the list in this category. Aside from that, a number of central banks are already experimenting with digital currencies. This demonstrates that even the most powerful people in the existing financial sector recognize the blockchain’s potential.

With the rise of DeFi, blockchain’s potential as an alternative for traditional banking has grown. Almost all financial services and solutions supplied by banks can be provided by DeFi platforms. It gets much better with DeFi because no third-party mediator is required. DeFi allows you to use the services from anywhere as long as you have internet access and a wallet. Here are some blockchain protocols that provide services similar to those provided by banks.

Brokerage is one of the traditional finance system’s fundamental services. Thousands of brokerage houses help customers buy stocks, shares, and other securities all across the world, but what if you can do it yourself? This is the essence of Polkadex. It’s a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange built on Substrate that uses a centralized order book style while remaining completely decentralized.

It may be used by any crypto trader because it supports high liquidity trading at lightning speed. It accepts fiat currency and provides access to a variety of liquidity sources. On the platform, you can utilize algorithmic trading or the IDO palette to produce ERC-20-like tokens for your projects.

Polkadex is a platform that allows you to trade, manage your assets, and trade like a brokerage.

The majority of people open bank accounts primarily to save money and get money. While traditional banks pay interest on savings accounts, the rates are rarely attractive enough to be the main motivation for depositing funds. Here's a DeFi platform that allows you to save and earn at the same time.