Can Americans Expect A Fourth Round Of Direct Payments From The Stimulus Package?

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in March, ensuring a third wave of direct stimulus funds to millions of Americans. Millions of Americans received checks for up to $1,400 in their bank accounts.

After eight months, some Americans may be wondering if a fourth wave of stimulus checks will be forthcoming.

The quick answer is that you shouldn’t count on it.

While some Democrats on Capitol Hill have expressed interest in a second round of payments, Republican leaders have effectively silenced the debate because to inflation fears and an economy that has mostly recovered from the pandemic.

Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, indicated in April that another round of stimulus was doubtful, while dismissing Democrats’ infrastructure proposals, which have subsequently gained traction.

In an interview with WEVV 44News, McConnell said, “I can’t think the economy will need a fourth round.” “However, they’re putting together this so-called ‘infrastructure package,’ which will involve more borrowed money and significant tax hikes on our economy’s most productive sectors.” In late March, a group of more than 20 Senate Democrats signed a letter urging Biden to consider recurring direct payments rather than a one-time check.

Instead, the Biden administration campaigned for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which Biden signed on November 15th. Later, the Democrat-controlled House would pass Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan, which would then be sent to the Senate for revision.

There was no discussion of increasing direct payments to Americans.

A petition on Change.org has fueled a lot of the hope for another batch of stimulus cheques. Over 2.97 million signatures had been collected as of Monday morning.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as recurring checks throughout the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, self-employed workers, and those working fewer hours will struggle to pay their rent and feed their families “Stephanie Bonin’s petition runs as follows:

Should the economy slow down in the next months, talk of a fourth wave of stimulus may resurface. Concerns about a lack of labor and resources, as well as a rapidly spreading new coronavirus strain, continue. Meanwhile, household debt in the United States is at an all-time high.