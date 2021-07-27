Campbell’s Soup has a new label design that departs from the iconic style.

Campbell’s soup cans have a long history of being recognized for their timeless appearance. The brand will be redesigned for the first time in nearly 50 years, with a more “modernized logo script.”

Same M’m, new label! M’m! Good! You’re familiar with the TM taste. On the shelves and online, look for our new design! pic.twitter.com/h1tb6FRJrJ #NewLook #Campbells #MmMmGood

The design is so iconic that it was the inspiration for Andy Warhol’s 1961 piece “Campbell’s Soup Cans.” The red and white label will remain, but with a digitally updated vibe. The redesigned cans are currently available in retailers.

According to a news release on Campbell Soup Co.’s website, the adjustments “still evoke the same sense of comfort, goodness, and Americana.”

The firm enlisted street-style artist Sophia Chang to design its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT), a cryptocurrency “digital artwork” that can be purchased and “owned” using crypto.

“The Campbell’s red and white can influenced some of the most famous pop art ever made — the design is as much a mainstay of the grocery aisle as it is American culture,” Chang added.

Feeding America will get the funds raised through the NFT.

We’re releasing our very first #NFT._

To be entered into a drawing to win a minted Campbell’s piece designed by @esymai To place a bid on the special animated version, go to @NTWRKlive or @OpenSea. @FeedingAmerica will receive 100% of the earnings. https://t.co/uH6xpz5w5p pic.twitter.com/8xdU4HOa3f

A modernly styled centered gold logo on the front of the soup can is one of the major improvements. The shadow behind the word “Campbells” was removed, and the font was slightly altered to match the founder Joseph Campbell’s handwriting.

On the face of the can, the word “soup” was also made smaller and gold. The Campbell’s “C” is in the “fleur de lis” sign on both sides of the word soup, along with the new font.

The new soup cans also contain a concealed element that was inspired by an 1898 can with a slanted “O” in the word soup.

The redesign is intended to welcome a new generation of customers who are cooking more at home, according to the company, who were inspired by an increase in purchases during the pandemic.

"We've been on a mission to redefine this historic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who are cooking at home more than ever before, while at the same time.