Cambodia releases 27 political prisoners and activists.

As Cambodia prepares to host international discussions, 27 activists who were imprisoned on charges of inciting against Prime Minister Hun Sen’s regime have been released.

Members of environmental group Mother Nature Cambodia, as well as outspoken union leader Rong Chhun, were among those released in the last 12 days, according to Am Sam Ath, deputy director of rights group Licadho, on Wednesday.

He claimed that while judges decreased their sentences or allowed them bail, the charges against them were not totally abandoned.

Next week, Cambodia will host an online conference of Asian and European leaders.

As it prepares to lead the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2022, it is also under increasing pressure to improve its human rights record.

The release of the inmates, according to Am Sam Ath, was due to the government’s sensitivity to international criticism.

“Cambodia must lessen political tensions and international condemnation of its human rights condition,” Am Sam Ath told AFP.

A Justice Ministry official, Chin Malin, confirmed the activists’ release, citing the need to alleviate prison congestion.

“This isn’t about putting any strain on yourself. The courts were unconcerned about whether they were activists or not “he stated

“If they engage in actions that are in violation of the court’s order, they will be prosecuted and may be sent back to prison.”

Human Rights Watch’s Asia director, Brad Adams, commended the development and urged European leaders to continue to press the Cambodian government to release all remaining political prisoners unconditionally.

At least 60 political prisoners, according to the rights group, are still being held.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Critics claim he has curtailed democratic rights and manipulated the courts to silence critics and campaigners.