Cambodia is now open to fully vaccinated visitors.

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the country without being subjected to quarantine beginning Monday, boosting the country’s ailing tourism economy.

Travel restrictions enforced to combat the virus slowed Cambodia’s expanding tourism industry, which saw revenue drop to $1 billion last year from over $5 billion in 2019, when the country welcomed 6.6 million visitors.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement: starting Monday, all properly vaccinated international visitors, tourists, and businesses will be able to visit Cambodia without being subjected to quarantine.

