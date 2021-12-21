California has filed a lawsuit against Walmart for dumping toxic waste.

California filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Monday, alleging that the retailer illegally disposes of millions of dangerous waste products.

Between 2015 and 2021, the state said it conducted 58 trash compactor inspections at Walmart shops and discovered things that require special care when discarded, such as batteries, insecticides, cleaning supplies, technological waste, and personal customer information.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, “When one person puts out a battery or a half-empty hairspray bottle, we may believe it’s no great problem.”

“However, when tens of thousands of batteries, cleaning supplies, and other hazardous trash are involved, the impact on our environment and communities can be significant.”

According to Walmart’s data, the retailer improperly disposes of 159,600 pounds of dangerous waste per year, which equates to a million goods.

The most populous US state had settled with Walmart for $25 million in 2010 over similar hazardous waste disposal violations, but the attorney general’s office said the problems persisted.

Walmart denied the allegations in a statement, claiming that regulators have inspected their stores 3,800 times since 2010 and “have not imposed any fines on Walmart for violations of California’s Hazardous Waste Control Law, indicating the efficiency of our hazardous waste procedures.”

According to the corporation, auditors discovered that the waste in its compactors comprises only 0.4 percent of the things that regulators check, which is lower than the statewide average of 3%.

Walmart stated, “Walmart is a responsible corporate citizen in California and everywhere we operate.”