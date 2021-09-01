California has declared war on so-called “ghost guns.”

Los Angeles became the latest city to criminalize “ghost guns” — weapons kits offered on the internet without any system of control – on Tuesday.

The city councilors in the nation’s second-largest city overwhelmingly agreed to prohibit the sale or ownership of untraceable firearms, whose use has increased in recent years.

“We know we have a very urgent serious situation that needs to be handled when we witness an uptick in killings here, and when we find that the (police) report that 40% of the crime firearms found are ghost guns,” said Paul Koretz, the councilmember who introduced the law.

Ghost guns initially surfaced a decade ago and quickly gained popularity among gun aficionados.

They are sometimes known as “80% guns” since they are sold in parts and must be assembled by the end user.

Importantly, they lack a serial number, and many US states, including California, do not require a license or a background check because they are not categorized as weapons during the retail process.

They immediately became the go-to alternative for persons who were unable to purchase a weapon due to a criminal background or their age.

According to Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher of the Los Angeles Police Department, the consequent proliferation is becoming a serious challenge for law enforcement.

“Ghost weapons have been present for around nine years, but they have emerged as a big problem in 2020, with 814 ghost firearms confiscated just last year in Los Angeles alone,” he said.

According to a research conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control organization, a kit to manufacture an AR-15 rifle – one of the most popular types in the US and frequently used in mass shootings – can cost less than $400.

According to the study, an internet pitch for the weapon boasts about how simple it is to construct.

“It doesn’t take long to construct. You should be able to break it in at the range in an hour or two.”

Anyone in need of motivation should look no farther than YouTube, where hundreds of thousands of people have watched tutorials.

The vote on Tuesday takes Los Angeles closer to San Diego and San Francisco in their efforts to eliminate guns off the streets.

San Francisco is suing three gun manufacturers in an attempt to stop the flow of unregistered firearms.

