By thrashing Rublev, Djokovic advances to the ATP Finals Semifinals.

With a straightforward victory against Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals for the tenth time.

The world number one beat fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2 to earn his 50th match win of the year, tying Roger Federer’s record of six victories at the season-ending event.

Djokovic has clinched first place in the Green Group after a string of straight-set triumphs.

“I served quite well, and that helped a lot,” Djokovic added. “I intended to shake him out of his routine by taking away time and changing the tempo.” Overall, it was a fantastic performance.” In the night match, Norway’s Casper Ruud defeated British alternative Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to keep his prospects of reaching the last four alive.

Djokovic, 34, is hoping to finish off a spectacular year in which he narrowly missed out on completing a calendar Grand Slam after losing in the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev.

On Friday, he plays Norrie in his final round-robin encounter.

With the Russian incumbent champion sitting atop the Red Group, a rematch with second-ranked Medvedev in the final in Italy is still a possibility.

Djokovic is attempting to win back-to-back titles after winning the Paris Masters earlier this month, defeating Medvedev in the final.

The Serb hasn’t won the ATP Finals since 2015, losing finals to Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in 2016 and 2018, respectively, as well as a thrilling last-four match with Dominic Thiem last year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, on the other hand, was simply too strong for Rublev, serving 14 aces and blasting 19 winners past his outmatched opponent.

In a match that lasted only 69 minutes, he broke twice in each set.

“I put more pressure on him after winning the first set, and I started to maybe play more consistently from the back of the court,” Djokovic explained.

Norrie had previously taken the place of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the draw when the Greek star withdrew due to an elbow ailment.

After refusing to speak on the issue following his initial loss to Rublev, the world number four confessed on Wednesday that the injury that prompted him to quit from his first match in Paris was still bothering him.

“I’ve made the difficult choice to withdraw from the 2021 Finals owing to an elbow issue that has been hurting me for a few weeks,” Tsitsipas stated.

