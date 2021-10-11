By the third quarter, Tesla had set a new annual delivery record.

Tesla stated during its annual meeting that it would relocate its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. While CEO Elon Musk noted that operations in Texas and California were both expanding, he cited one of the reasons for the decision as the lower cost of living in Texas. Musk had moved to Texas in December of last year. One of Musk’s other companies, Space X, has a launch pad in the state.

According to data just given by Tesla, the company is significantly increasing its output. Tesla nearly made it to the moon with its goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020, missing the mark by by 450 units. This year, the electric vehicle manufacturer will easily surpass that mark, with 627,000 vehicles delivered in the first nine months of 2021. After delivering over 200,000 automobiles for the first time in the quarter ending June 30, Q3 deliveries were even higher, with over 240,000 vehicles dispatched.

Tesla had only delivered 183,000 cars in the previous five years when the first Model 3 rolled off the assembly line in July 2017 — a total that some of the world’s largest car manufacturers can match in a week. The Model 3, billed as the first mass-market Tesla, was expected to change that, bringing Tesla closer to its objective of “accelerating the advent of sustainable transportation by bringing attractive mass-market electric automobiles to market.”

While it took nearly three years for the firm to deliver on its original promise of providing a Model 3 for as little as $35,000, the Model 3’s production ramp-up following its launch in 2017 has been excellent.