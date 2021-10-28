By the summer of 2022, Starbucks will have increased the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Starbucks stated on Wednesday that its minimum wage in the United States will be raised to $15 per hour by summer 2022, with baristas’ pay potentially reaching $23 based on their tenure and market trends.

“Starbucks is prioritizing partners while also ensuring all partners earn at least $15/hour in Summer 2022,” the coffee firm stated in its release.

Starbucks claimed that starting in late January 2022, “partners with two or more years of service might receive up to a 5% rise, while partners with five or more years of service could receive up to a 10% boost.” Finally, by summer 2022, “average income for all U.S. hourly partners will be over $17/hr,” according to the company. The corporation will also update its training manual to include extra hours of instruction for employees.

Employees in some Starbucks locations in Buffalo, New York, have announced plans to form a union. Employees told the New York Times in August that the pandemic had exacerbated operational issues such as absenteeism and understaffing. Starbucks responded to the report by saying that while it respects employees’ freedom to “organize,” it also feels that “given our pro-partner environment,” employees “would not find it essential.” Starbucks workers who want to form a union have already filed applications with the National Labor Relations Board in the aim of gaining union ballots. If the initiative succeeds, the first union will be formed in roughly 9,000 places across the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the company’s latest wage hike was not motivated by union issues. Starbucks isn’t the only corporation that has increased its pay.

Costco hiked employee compensation to $17 per hour this week, with the increase taking effect on Monday. Since 2019, the corporation has increased hourly salaries from $15 to $16 in February. Amazon and Target have also announced salary increases to $15 per hour, which comes at a time when retailers and the US job market are experiencing a labor shortage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., saw his efforts to include a $15 minimum wage provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending plan fail in March, CBS News reported, as Democrats and Republicans scrapped his proposed amendment. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Jon Tester, D-Mont., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and others were among those who voted against the measure.