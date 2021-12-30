By the end of 2021, Elon Musk’s net worth will be as follows.

Elon Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, has had a terrific year, and he continues to be the wealthiest person on the planet.

Musk dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had been the world’s wealthiest since 2017, at the start of 2021. Musk’s riches has soared to incomprehensible heights nearly a year later.

In January, Musk had a net worth of $185 billion. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, his net worth for the month of December was $278.9 billion.

With a net worth of $200.3 billion, Musk was roughly $78 billion richer than LVMH founder Bernard Arnault and his family, who came in second on the list.

With a stunning net worth of $196.5 billion, Bezos was only in third place.

Bill Gates, the creator of Microsoft Corporation, came in fourth with a net worth of $138.7 billion, while Larry Page, the founder of Google, came in fifth with a net worth of $124.9 billion.

With a net worth of $123.8 billion, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg came in sixth. Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corporation, came in second with $121.7 billion, followed by Sergey Brin, the creator of Google, with $120.4 billion, and Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, with $108.3 billion.

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, rounded out the top ten with a net worth of $107.2 billion.

According to Forbes, Musk’s fortune increased by $200 billion in just two years.

He made more than $110 billion in 2020, breaking the record for the largest one-year gain of any billionaire recorded by Forbes. Musk is expected to make over $90 billion in 2021.

In November, the businessman became the first person to amass a fortune of more than $300 billion.

According to Time, Musk made his money in a different way than most of today’s billionaires, by making high-risk investments rather than low-risk ones.

Tesla’s stock price continued to rise.

According to a CNBC story, Musk sold another 934,090 shares this week, for a total value of $1.02 billion.

Since Nov. 8, Musk has been selling shares to cover a hefty tax obligation of at least $11 billion.