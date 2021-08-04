By severing ties with researchers, Facebook has sparked a controversy.

Facebook has blocked some academic researchers for “scraping” data from the platform, reigniting a debate about the social media giant’s openness to outside academics looking into misinformation and abusive content.

The research by New York University’s Ad Observatory Project was blocked by the California tech giant late Tuesday, citing privacy concerns.

Mike Clark, Facebook’s product management director, said the project’s accounts were disabled “to prevent unlawful scraping and preserve people’s privacy in accordance with our privacy policies.”

For months, the NYU project and Facebook had been at odds over the program, which employed a browser feature to collect data on advertising that propagated political hoaxes, violence, and Covid-19 misinformation.

In a blog post, Clark argued that the researchers were collecting user names, advertising, and links to user profiles even from those who did not install the browser tool or consent to the gathering.

However, scholars and free-speech campaigners reacted angrily to Facebook’s action, claiming that the social media giant is preventing independent access to its own tools.

“We’ve used this access over the last several years to uncover systemic flaws in the Facebook Ad Library, to identify misinformation in political ads, including many that sow distrust in our election system, and to study Facebook’s apparent amplification of partisan misinformation,” said Laura Edelson, the NYU researcher who is leading the project.

“By suspending our accounts, Facebook has attempted to put an end to all of our efforts. More than two dozen other researchers and journalists who have access to Facebook data through our project, including our work monitoring vaccine misinformation, have effectively been cut off.”

This was the latest squabble for Facebook, which has been trying to limit third-party access to private user data while also allowing independent academics to analyze its inner workings.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica debacle, in which data was scraped for political ad targeting, Facebook maintains it took the step in accordance with a 2019 settlement with US regulators on user privacy.

However, some claim that Facebook requires more transparency.

“We can’t let Facebook dictate what the general public learns about Facebook. “Independent research that respects user privacy is critical right now,” said Alex Abdo of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute.

"Knowing how disinformation spreads on Facebook, how advertisers use Facebook's micro-targeting technologies, and how Facebook's system works is critical.