Buyers of NFTs pay a lot of money to be Snoop Dogg’s virtual neighbors in the Sandbox.

For a total of $1.23 million, NFT customers purchased three plots of “digital land” on metaverse platform The Sandbox, which are located near to popular musician Snoop Dogg’s residence.

The three plots were bought with The Sandbox’s native SAND token, with the most costly property selling for $453,000. The last two sold for 67,142 SAND ($429k) and 55,125 SAND ($352k), respectively.

According to sources, each of the three estates is made up of a 33-square-foot slice of land or nine unique plots that may be divided up and sold separately.

Because of the plots’ location and proximity to the mansion, the prices of the estates were astronomically high. This is comparable to how property prices rise in real life when a building is developed near a celebrity’s home.

LAND is a piece of “digital real-estate” in The Sandbox that is stored as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain.

Users that purchase “LAND” on the Sandbox platform can also create, play, and monetize their own virtual content.

Snoop Dogg “entered the metaverse” in September when he established “Snoop’s Mansion,” a portal to exclusive NFTs.

The exclusive 1,000 people who were able to obtain a “Snoop Private Party Pass” as part of Snoop Dogg’s relationship with Sandbox will also get “priceless experiences.”

In terms of influence and reputation, the Sandbox remains the most powerful NFT Metaverse platform.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of the SAND cryptocurrency has risen in recent weeks and is now at $5.31 at 12:26 a.m. ET.