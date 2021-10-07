‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ is a phrase that means “buy now, pay later.” Target gives customers more options when it comes to shopping.

Target (TGT) is providing buyers another choice for buying holiday gifts this season and throughout the year.

Through payment systems Sezzle and Affirm, the company has established a “buy now, pay later” offering. Target clients can use the two payment services to spread their payments out over time based on their eligibility.

Payments for smaller items can be split into four interest-free payments spread out over six weeks with no fees if paid on time with Sezzle.

Consumers can apply for the Sezzle using the payment platform, then shop at Target.com or through the Target app using the Sezzle Virtual card as payment at checkout. Sezzle is compatible with Target’s same-day fulfillment, drive-up, order pickup, and same-day delivery services, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay in stores.

Customers can use Affirm to make monthly payments on purchases of $100 or more by first applying with the platform. Target claimed that customers can shop online at Target.com and use Affirm at Check as their payment method, as well as set their payment plan at checkout, without incurring any late or hidden fees.

Target’s president of financial and retail services, Gemma Kubat, said in a statement. “Through our collaborations with Affirm and Sezzle, Target is investing in new financial solutions that will make our shopping experiences more flexible and targeted to the needs of our visitors, just in time for the holidays.” Target’s “buy now, pay later” payment alternatives were announced just days before the start of its three-day Deals Days promotion on Sunday. Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season with this deal, which will also launch its new price match guarantee policy, which was announced at the end of September.

Target joins the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond in offering “buy now, pay later” payment options to their customers.

Target’s stock was trading at $226.35 at 10:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, down $1.21, or 0.53 percent.