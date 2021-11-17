Buy Now, Pay Later Expands Online Holiday Shopping Options.

Pent-up global demand and supply chain concerns at brick-and-mortar stores are combining to make the holiday season a happy one for digital retailers, with online seasonal spending expected to rise 11% year over year to a record $910 billion.

However, with the loosening of pandemic restrictions likely to draw customers back to physical stores in the months ahead, online merchants will need to make the transition from virtual shelves to virtual checkout as seamless as possible to keep customers online.

Thankfully, technology is on hand to assist, with popular options like as live e-commerce and purchase now, pay later financing garnering rabid fans.

Buy now, pay later, or BNPL as it’s called in the business, is the 21st-century version of the installment plan, a concept that shook the retail world more than a century ago. Vendors broke down large-ticket items like vehicles and sewing machines into manageable installments for the first time, putting them within the financial grasp of middle- and lower-income households for the first time, drastically expanding the pool of prospective purchasers.

Today, the high-tech descendant of the installment plan is having just as much of an impact, and across a much broader spectrum of goods and services – from cosmetics to apparel and beyond.

Millennials, Generation Z, and Generation X

The chance to obtain an item now and pay for it later has proven to be particularly appealing to younger customers. Millennials and Zoomers love having a simple, interest-free option to get what they need without having to pay the full price up front because they are just starting out in their careers.

According to a Forbes article, the percentage of Gen Z buyers who use BNPL on a regular basis in the United States has increased from 6% in 2019 to 36% in 2021, while Millennial adoption has more than doubled to 41%.

However, older folks are beginning to realize the appeal as well. In the same survey, 30 percent of Gen Xers and 18 percent of Baby Boomers stated they use BNPL.

A worldwide phenomena

This is an international phenomena. The number of users and providers has increased dramatically over the world.

Klarna of Sweden, Afterpay of Australia (and its UK brand Clearpay), Affirm of the United States, and LayBuy of New Zealand are among the more well-known. Paypal has developed a three-month installment option dubbed Pay in 3, and Apple Pay and Goldman Sachs are also interested in the market.

