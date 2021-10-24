Businesses in the United States are struggling to hire because they are in desperate need of workers.

Peter Chekijian had no choice but to urge his primary employees to come in seven days a week to keep the taps at his newly launched beer tasting room flowing.

Chekijian has also been unable to realize his ambition of producing beer on site due to a lack of contractors to complete the necessary tank installations.

“Getting people to really do the job has been a significant difficulty,” said Chekijian, who co-founded the modest Twin Fork Beer Company in New York state.

Even as millions of Americans who lost their employment due to the Covid-19 outbreak have returned to work, businesses across the country indicate that hiring has been difficult in recent months.

According to government figures, more than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August. In September, the labor force participation rate, which gauges the active workers in the US economy, was 61.6 percent, down from 63.3 percent before the pandemic.

The reasons for the shortage range from persistent fears of getting Covid-19, particularly among those who live with elderly relatives or youngsters, to early retirements and objections to work-life balance and low pay.

And, while the government provided generous unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic to keep those who lost their jobs financially stable, their expiration last month hasn’t resulted in a rise in hiring.

Employee shortages are occurring as restaurants and entertainment venues reopen, as more Americans become vaccinated, and ahead of the holiday season’s surge in revenue.

“It generates that imbalance” because “so many firms are attempting to hire so many people at the same time,” according to Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota.

Employers who talked to AFP described frantic scrambles to entice candidates by offering better salary and other benefits.

Chekijian has advertised for staff and visited job fairs with promises of time off, benefits packages, and pay as high as he can afford, but he is still unable to find the individuals he requires.

“It’s been excruciatingly slow,” he admitted. “It’s absolutely harming what we’re trying to do in terms of expanding our business,” says the entrepreneur. The country’s largest retailers are hiring ahead of the holiday season, with Amazon and Walmart both hiring 150,000 personnel, Target and UPS 100,000, and FedEx 90,000.

GXO Logistics is aiming to hire 9,000 individuals over the next two months for the busy season, and Maryclaire Hammond, the company’s head of human resources, says “finding people has been a significant difficulty.”

