Businesses in the United Kingdom are concerned about the fate of Afghan rug weavers following the Taliban’s takeover.

Businesses selling colorful handwoven rugs and vibrant handblown glass from Afghanistan are worried about their suppliers, as the Taliban’s takeover threatens anyone with ties to the West.

James Wilthew, a British businessman, has developed tight ties with Afghan rug weavers and merchants, purchasing the sought-after carpets straight from the country’s northern districts, where the industry has traditionally been located.

The Afghan Rug Shop, which the ex-serviceman runs in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, northern England, sells the carpets and supports roughly 200 families, according to the ex-serviceman.

Afghanaid, a British organization that helps people in Afghanistan, receives a portion of the revenues.

Now he’s fighting to get contacts out of the region who he fears will be Taliban targets because of their ties to a former NATO facility.

“As a result of it, they are now in urgent danger,” Wilthew told AFP, because they do not meet the British government’s standards for evacuation.

Despite an emotional emergency debate in parliament and urgent calls for help, he said he was upset by the British government’s response.

“Nothing happens, no action is taken,” he warned, adding, “Government bureaucracy will result in the deaths of thousands of people.”

In 2004, the former RAF officer assisted development projects in Afghanistan as part of the UK Provincial Reconstruction Team.

When asked if, because of his UK military experience, Islamist hardliners could target people who cooperated with him, he replied, “Of sure.”

“You’ve been working for Mr James,” the Taliban could say, he suggested. “It’s just the association,” says the narrator.

“I’m not sure how far the Taliban will go with these things: we don’t know what the danger spectrum is.”

According to the World Trade Organization, Afghan rugs are a key commodity and the country’s second largest non-agricultural export.

Textiles are by far the most valuable Afghan export to the UK, valued at?2.4 million ($3.3 million, 2.8 million euros) every year, according to government estimates.

The ancient carpet trade existed during the Taliban administration, which ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 until the US-led invasion in 2001.

Wilthew described the uncertainty and disarray that has followed the return of radical Islamists as a “temporary issue.”

“That trade (in textiles) will continue under the Taliban administration because they need the tax revenue and jobs,” he continued.

“It’s their main export item, and it’s how they make money.”

The majority of Afghan carpets are shipped through Pakistan, but Wilthew is an exception. Brief News from Washington Newsday.