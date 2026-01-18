ImmunityBio’s Stock Skyrockets After 700% Surge in Annual Revenue

Company’s Cancer Drug ANKTIVA Leads the Charge as ImmunityBio Eyes Major Growth in 2026

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has emerged as one of the biotech sector’s biggest success stories in early 2026, with its shares soaring following a staggering 700% year-over-year revenue increase. This growth is largely driven by the success of its flagship cancer treatment, ANKTIVA, a drug for bladder cancer that is now making waves across multiple global markets. The company has also seen impressive clinical milestones and expanded regulatory approvals, fueling both investor enthusiasm and hope for patients in need of new cancer therapies.

ImmunityBio’s financial performance has been nothing short of remarkable. In its preliminary results for 2025, the company reported approximately $113 million in net product revenue from ANKTIVA, a remarkable 700% increase from the previous year. The fourth quarter alone accounted for $38.3 million in revenue, marking a 20% increase from the prior quarter and a massive 431% growth compared to the same period last year. With expectations of a strong finish to 2025, ImmunityBio also anticipates finishing the year with around $242.8 million in cash and marketable securities, providing it with the necessary funds for continued development.

The company’s stock has also seen a meteoric rise, climbing nearly 40% in a single trading day on January 16, 2026, and hitting a new 52-week high. The stock closed at $5.52, up from a range between $4.09 and $6.44 during the trading session, with approximately 182 million shares changing hands. Analysts are optimistic about the company’s future, setting an average price target of $10.40, which suggests a potential upside of 163% from its current level.

Global Expansion and Key Approvals for ANKTIVA

The driving force behind ImmunityBio’s impressive growth is the commercial success of ANKTIVA, coupled with its recent regulatory triumphs. Earlier in January 2026, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority granted approval for ANKTIVA in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, marking the drug’s first global approval outside the U.S. This move opens up a significant new market for the therapy, providing a chemotherapy-free alternative for patients in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi approval also extended to BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, further broadening the drug’s reach. These international approvals build on ANKTIVA’s earlier U.S. approval in April 2024.

Clinical progress has also been robust, with ImmunityBio’s QUILT-2.005 trial for BCG-naïve non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer now over 85% enrolled. The company expects full enrollment by the second quarter of 2026, followed by a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. FDA later in the year. Early results from an interim analysis of the trial show that ANKTIVA, when combined with BCG, significantly prolongs the duration of complete response compared to BCG alone. Notably, 84% of patients in the combination group maintained a complete response at nine months, compared to just 52% in the BCG-only group.

“These findings are encouraging and align with the promising results we’ve seen in the BCG-unresponsive setting,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, ImmunityBio’s founder and executive chairman, emphasizing the potential for the drug to expand its clinical applications and reach more patients at earlier stages of their treatment.

Beyond bladder cancer, ImmunityBio’s research pipeline is advancing as well. Early results from the QUILT-106 trial for Waldenström’s lymphoma are promising, with patients receiving a combination of off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy and rituximab achieving complete responses lasting up to 15 months. The company reports that all treatments in this trial have been outpatient with no serious adverse events to date.

ImmunityBio is also addressing supply chain issues in bladder cancer treatment, particularly the ongoing shortages of TICE BCG, the standard therapy for the condition. The company is advancing its Expanded Access Program for recombinant BCG and is in discussions with the FDA to explore the use of its product as an alternative supply source, further cementing its role in the bladder cancer treatment landscape.

Investor interest has surged in tandem with ImmunityBio’s achievements. Hedge funds, including Renaissance Technologies and Citadel Advisors, have positioned themselves early in the company, with Citadel increasing its stake by over 40% in the third quarter of 2025. Their moves signal confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by both its clinical successes and its expanding market reach.

Despite the optimistic outlook, some analysts remain cautious, noting that ImmunityBio is still unprofitable, and its current results are based on preliminary data. Delays in enrollment, regulatory responses, or manufacturing issues could quickly alter the trajectory of the company’s stock. Nevertheless, the biotech sector’s volatility has only heightened interest in the company, with many looking to capitalize on price movements.

For ImmunityBio, 2026 could prove to be a pivotal year. As it continues to accelerate the adoption of ANKTIVA and moves closer to full trial enrollments and additional international approvals, the company is poised for significant expansion. Investors, clinicians, and patients alike will be watching closely to see if ImmunityBio can maintain its momentum and fulfill the promise of its innovative therapies.