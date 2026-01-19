DeepSnitch AI Gains Momentum Amid NYC Token Collapse Controversy

The cryptocurrency market saw significant shifts this January, with new tokens like DeepSnitch AI gaining traction as a promising investment, while the collapse of the NYC token left a cloud of controversy hanging over former New York City Mayor Eric Adams. DeepSnitch AI’s presale has been a focal point of investor excitement, while accusations of foul play regarding the NYC token have been strongly denied by Adams’ spokesperson.

NYC Token Crash Sparks Allegations and Denial

On January 17, 2026, the NYC token, linked to the former mayor, faced a devastating 80% drop in value, wiping out over $3.4 million. This crash led to accusations that Eric Adams orchestrated a “rug pull,” a term used to describe fraudulently withdrawing liquidity from a token. However, Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for Adams, swiftly denied the allegations, emphasizing that Adams had neither manipulated investor funds nor profited from the launch. Shapiro also stated that the token’s purpose remains to fund educational initiatives and scholarships for underserved students in New York City. Despite blockchain analysts pointing to possible liquidity removal, Adams’ team insists that the project’s commitment to social good is unchanged.

As the controversy surrounding the NYC token continues to unfold, the spotlight shifts to the rapid presale of DeepSnitch AI, a project that has captured the attention of many in the crypto space. With less than two weeks left until its expected launch, the presale has generated intense interest. DeepSnitch AI is offering only 35% of its total supply of 1 billion DSNT tokens during this phase, at a presale price of $0.03469.

DeepSnitch AI’s Growing Popularity

DeepSnitch AI is attracting attention due to its innovative approach, merging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to offer real-time market analysis. The platform features five specialized AI agents—SnitchGPT, SnitchScan, SnitchFeed, AuditSnitch, and SnitchCast—which provide insights into whale activity, trending crypto projects, and smart contract audits. These tools send alerts directly to users’ Telegram accounts, offering a high level of automation for retail and institutional traders alike.

AuditSnitch, a notable feature of the platform, allows users to verify the integrity of smart contracts, protecting them from risks like low liquidity and potential rug pulls. DeepSnitch AI’s design also mirrors the price volatility seen in meme coins, adding an element of security to its speculative nature. By mid-January, the project had already raised over $1.19 million, with projections suggesting that it could exceed $1.5 million by the end of the month. The excitement around DeepSnitch AI has led some analysts to predict substantial returns for early investors, estimating a potential 100x to 300x growth. Despite the bullish predictions, experts advise caution when it comes to such high-risk investments.

Meanwhile, other prominent players in the cryptocurrency space continue to show resilience. Bittensor’s TAO coin, for instance, remains steady around the $286.21 mark as of January 15, 2026, with some analysts forecasting a rally to $350 if market momentum continues. Another coin, the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), has maintained a solid position around $0.28, consolidating within a tight range. If FET surpasses the $0.31 threshold, it could see further gains up to $0.45.

Amid these fluctuations, established DeFi platforms like AAVE are also experiencing significant activity. Whale transactions have kept the AAVE token price in a tight range around $170, though recent movements suggest growing confidence. A whale wallet known as 0xE9D recently accumulated more than 11,000 AAVE tokens, worth nearly $1.9 million, and now holds over 355,000 AAVE, valued at approximately $59 million. Despite these fluctuations, AAVE has remained relatively stable, defending the $165 support zone and potentially setting the stage for a breakout if the price moves past the $180 resistance level.

Looking ahead, analysts predict that AAVE could trade between $160 and $190 in the short term, with the potential for a bullish rally to $250-$350 later in 2026, depending on market conditions. This dynamic market environment, marked by speculative projects like DeepSnitch AI and the ongoing debates around the NYC token, highlights the volatile nature of the crypto space as it moves toward the end of January.